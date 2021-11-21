3,100 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FND opened at $131.70 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $27,848,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

