383 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after buying an additional 495,379 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $194.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $136.07 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.02.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

