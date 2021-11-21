397,355 Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 397,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

