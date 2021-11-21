$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

