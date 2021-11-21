4,025 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 253,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 416,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 5,543,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.