4,658 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,365 shares of company stock worth $9,302,995. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

EQR opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.