$474.94 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post sales of $474.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.23 million to $524.83 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,700. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

