52,032 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.