$55.29 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $55.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

GBT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

