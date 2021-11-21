5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.89 million and a P/E ratio of -234.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

