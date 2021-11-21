$61.50 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post sales of $61.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $242.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $247.25 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $257.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 70,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

