625,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.24% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth about $9,635,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000.

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.94 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

