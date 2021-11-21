$7.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $7.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.51 billion and the highest is $7.75 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.67 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.