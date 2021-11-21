$758.56 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $758.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.86 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 297,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

