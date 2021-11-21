$81.39 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report $81.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.60 million and the highest is $83.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $293.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $360.64 million, with estimates ranging from $357.55 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the third quarter worth $47,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 2,982,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,845. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -72.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

