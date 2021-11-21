$86.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $86.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.10 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $370.50 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

