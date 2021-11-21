89,481 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

