9,170 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $6,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

UPST stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $59,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,667 shares of company stock worth $330,884,130. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

