9,359 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $45.35 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

