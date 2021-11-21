a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Head to Head Review

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 4.26 -$92.49 million $0.02 3,646.00

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

