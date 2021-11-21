ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

