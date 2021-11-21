Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

