Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ASCI opened at GBX 366 ($4.78) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.61. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.92 million and a PE ratio of -22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.