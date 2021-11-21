Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.39.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.