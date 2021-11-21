Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.39.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.