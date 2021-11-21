Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 171 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

MMM opened at $179.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

