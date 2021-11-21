Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

