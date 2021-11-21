Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.