Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $655,718.77 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $655,718.77 and approximately $15,130.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,518,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

