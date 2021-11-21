Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 525,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,401. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.