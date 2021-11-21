Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.94 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

