Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $688.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.46 and a 200-day moving average of $598.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

