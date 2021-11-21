Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.01 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

