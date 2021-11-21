Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.