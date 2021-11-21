Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

