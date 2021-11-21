Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stake Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

