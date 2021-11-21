AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AerCap by 150.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AerCap by 18.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AerCap by 620.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AerCap stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

