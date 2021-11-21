Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Critical Contrast

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53% Affirm -73.88% -24.86% -9.83%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Radware and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40 Affirm 1 5 9 0 2.53

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.96%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $150.07, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Affirm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.56 $9.64 million $0.34 88.85 Affirm $870.46 million 42.53 -$430.92 million ($3.12) -43.64

Radware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radware beats Affirm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

