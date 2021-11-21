Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.

AFYA opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Afya has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 22.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

