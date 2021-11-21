Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.
AFYA opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Afya has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 22.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
