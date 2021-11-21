Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Acquires $34,175.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.