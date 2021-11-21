Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

APD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.24. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

