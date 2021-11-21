Airbloc (ABL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $123,070.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $7.23 million and $123,070.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

