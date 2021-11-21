Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.16.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

