Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KERN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Akerna has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

