Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $62,887,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

