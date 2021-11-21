Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 9.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

