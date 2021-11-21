Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.96 and its 200 day moving average is $276.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $310.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

