Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $489.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

