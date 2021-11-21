Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.