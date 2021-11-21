Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $631.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

