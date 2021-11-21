Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALIZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.